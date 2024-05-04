Russell Brand’s Jesus complex has finally gone too far

No one, it seems, finds Jesus in a more dramatic or public way than famous blokes who are trying to bounce back from allegations of sexual misconduct.

From Harvey Weinstein to Bill Cosby, Brett Kavanaugh to Donald Trump, they – or their press teams – have attempted to liken their “trials” to the Passion of Christ – noble men, wrongly accused, publicly pilloried, humiliated and sacrificed.

Yes, it’s narcissistic and distasteful – perhaps even downright offensive to some – but it seems to be a successful PR move. It’s certainly a familiar tactic. Jesus analogies are the done thing for high-profile men accused of sexual violence: transformed from sexual predator to innocent, suffering victim, like water into wine.