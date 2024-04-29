Watch: Russell Brand announces plan to be baptised and ‘leave past behind’

Russell Brand says getting baptised is an “opportunity to leave the past behind”, in an Instagram video message to his followers.

The 48-year-old took to social media on Friday (26 April), to say he is cementing his Christian faith after a “difficult year”.

Last year a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary exposed allegations of sexual assaults during the height of his fame, as part of an investigation with The Sunday Times and The Times.

The comedian has strenuously denied wrongdoing and says he has evidence to refute allegations.

Announcing his planned baptism as he spoke in a video in his garden, Brand said: “This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge. I'm getting baptised.”