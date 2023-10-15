The secret to making British waters clean again

I’ve just swam the length of the Hudson River – 315 miles from the source in the Adirondack mountains all the way to New York City. I did it to highlight the importance of clean rivers. Rivers are the arteries of our planet. They sustain life on Earth. We cannot have a healthy planet without healthy rivers.

When we pour industrial waste, agricultural run-off, raw sewage and plastic pollution into our rivers, we not only kill the river, but all life in it. And everything that goes into a river, ultimately flows into the sea and does the same thing there. Rivers and oceans should never be our dumping grounds – as they’ve sadly become in Britain.

For me this is an issue of justice. Justice between ourselves and future generations – we must leave a planet to our children which is sustainable. There is also justice between ourselves and the animal kingdom – right now about 1 million species are on the verge of extinction. We must remember that we are not the only species and we must share this planet.