The secret to making British waters clean again
Fifty years ago, the Hudson was one of the most polluted rivers in the USA. Traversing its length would have been impossible. But I’ve just swum all 315 miles of it, writes endurance athlete Lewis Pugh – its reinvention should give hope to those worried about Britain’s unclean seas
I’ve just swam the length of the Hudson River – 315 miles from the source in the Adirondack mountains all the way to New York City. I did it to highlight the importance of clean rivers. Rivers are the arteries of our planet. They sustain life on Earth. We cannot have a healthy planet without healthy rivers.
When we pour industrial waste, agricultural run-off, raw sewage and plastic pollution into our rivers, we not only kill the river, but all life in it. And everything that goes into a river, ultimately flows into the sea and does the same thing there. Rivers and oceans should never be our dumping grounds – as they’ve sadly become in Britain.
For me this is an issue of justice. Justice between ourselves and future generations – we must leave a planet to our children which is sustainable. There is also justice between ourselves and the animal kingdom – right now about 1 million species are on the verge of extinction. We must remember that we are not the only species and we must share this planet.
