Some people have likened the interminable waiting for the Sue Gray report to Waiting for Godot but such comparisons seem wide of the mark to me. Isn’t the point about Waiting for Godot that you seem to wait forever for something that never comes and in the meantime nothing happens?

Waiting for Sue Gray on the other hand has been like a rolling live action mash up of Squid Game and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, which is clearly building toward a climax that may very well not disappoint.

Even the bit in Waiting for Godot where those two sadomasochists turn up chained together and start whipping each other seems perfectly normal when compared with what the Tories have been doing just to keep themselves busy before the Sue Gray report arrives.

As recently as god knows when ago, the main problem facing the prime minister was that Sue Gray has probably seen some emails that will make his life difficult regarding what he did or didn’t know by when about the bring your own booze party in his garden that he still claims was a work event.

At current time of typing, he also finds himself having to commission another investigation in to a claim by a former minister, Nusrat Ghani, that she was sacked on account of what somebody involved in her sacking described as her “Muslimness”. Johnson says he takes these allegations “extremely seriously”, which is why he’s launching an investigation into them right now, even though he’s known about them since May 2020, when they were directly raised with him.

And, when things appeared to go quiet for quite possibly four entire minutes, his anti fraud minister, Lord Agnew, resigned at the despatch box in the House of Lords, because he simply cannot take any more of the amount of fraud that is going on which no one is doing anything about. (It is barely two weeks since Rishi Sunak quietly announced he would not be seeking to recover any of the estimated £4.3bn lost to Covid fraud. And who can blame him? Any attempt to do so could uncover information that might embarrass him, and now’s not the time for that, not when the big prize is up for grabs. It’s only £4.3bn. Thank god for Mr and Mrs Taxpayer.)

We also learn that Sue Gray may well have had extensive chats with the Downing Street police detail, who are not-so-quietly letting it be known that the “explosive” evidence they have provided could be sufficient to end Johnson’s career “by the end of the week”.

It does seem just a little bit odd, doesn’t it, if it is to be believed. Actual police officers, telling a civil servant about the potential crimes they saw with their own eyes two full years ago, which they won’t investigate but maybe she would like to instead? Such things just don’t make sense, in what is still nominally meant to be a vaguely normal country.

Still, enough Tories really do seem to be waiting to see this report before they make up their minds about what they already know. Though one thing they probably don’t know about, which Gray is now actively investigating, are parties and gatherings and comings and goings in Johnson’s own private flat, which would almost certainly be a more clear and obvious breach of the rules than has gone before.

If that happens, it seems vanishingly unlikely that anyone Waiting for Sue Gray will conclude that it wasn’t worth waiting for after all. There are concerns that all this is shaping up to be something of a whitewash, that Gray’s findings, when they are eventually published, may be no more than two or three pages long, the rest redacted. But she won’t be able to redact her evidence from Dominic Cummings, who will almost certainly publish, in full, anything he has shared with her.

It’s very clear that it can’t go on like this. Waiting for Sue Gray has been an orgy of Tory on Tory violence. On the vanishingly slim chance it will vindicate Johnson, there is already nothing left to vindicate.