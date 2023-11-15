Is that it, Suella? Ministerial resignation letters aren’t what they used to be

There’s a phrase among pilots: “Any bl**dy fool can fly a plane – it’s landing one that’s the hard part.” And so it is with jobs in the cabinet, and the Conservative Party’s rush to shovel the smoking wreckage of Suella Braverman’s political career from the runway before it catches.

The former home secretary left office earlier this week with such an almighty flounce – spread over three sides of A4, no less – even her allies and aficionados were shocked. And not only by the immaturity of it.

For her parting gesture to Rishi Sunak was not so much a resignation letter as it was a “Dear Diary” outpouring. It all starts out conventionally enough – listing achievements in a way that’s become familiar; resignation letter as LinkedIn profile. But, soon enough, we’re into kamikaze territory.