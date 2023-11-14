Suella Braverman calls Sunak a ‘failure’ in bitter attack on PM’s ‘betrayal’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has branded Rishi Sunak a failure and accused him of breaking a secret deal to defy European judges on small boats after her sacking as home secretary.

The right-wing Tory accused Mr Sunak of having “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies – before claiming that he was “incapable of doing so”.

She also accused Mr Sunak of a “betrayal” of his promise to her to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boats – claiming it was agreed in return for her support for his leadership push in autumn 2022.

The ex-cabinet minister even claimed that the Tory leader “never had any intention” of keeping promises, defying her wish to override European Court of Human Rights on the Rwanda deportation plan.

Ms Braverman urged Mr Sunak to “change course urgently” – sticking the boot in by reminding him that he has led the Tories to “record election defeats”.

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies,” Ms Braverman wrote. “Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.”

She added: “Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently.”

Coming ahead of the landmark Supreme Court decision on the Rwanda policy, Ms Braverman accused Mr Sunak of “betrayal” and claimed that he had defied her wish to block rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.

“I was clear from day one that if you did not wish to leave the ECHR, the way to securely and swiftly deliver our Rwanda partnership would be to block off the ECHR, the HRA and any other obligations which inhibit our ability to remove those with no right to be in the UK,” she wrote.

Suella Braverman at home on Monday amid the reshuffle which saw her sacked (REUTERS)

Ms Braverman added: “Your rejection of this path was not merely a betrayal of our agreement, but a betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop the boats.”

The furious ex-home secretary also alluded to a deal she struck with Mr Sunak in the leadership contest that saw him coronated as PM when his opponents dropped out.

She said she agreed to come back as home secretary – having been forced out by Liz Truss – on “certain conditions” agreed on taking action on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)’s effect on small boats legislation.

“This was a document with clear terms to which you agreed in October 2022 during your second leadership campaign,” she wrote. “I trusted you. It is generally agreed that my support was a pivotal factor in winning the leadership contest and thus enabling you to become prime minister.”

Ms Braverman said her attempts to “take on” key issues in her “agreement” with Mr Sunak were met with “equivocation, disregard and a lack of interest”.

In her bitter letter to the PM, she said: “For a year, as home secretary, I have sent numerous letters to you on the key subjects contained in our agreement … This was often met with equivocation, disregard and a lack of interest.”

Rishi Sunak sacked Braverman over the phone on Monday (AP)

Mr Sunak sacked Ms Braverman over the phone on Monday morning, replacing her with James Cleverly and bringing back David Cameron as his new foreign secretary.

It followed widespread outrage over her accusation that the Metropolitan Police was being biased and “playing favourites” with pro-Palestine protesters. No 10 said Mr Sunak believes collective responsibility is a “very important principle”.

But Ms Braverman lashed out at Mr Sunak over the protest – accusing him of responding to pro-Palestinian protests in a way that is “uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs”.

She wrote: “I have become hoarse urging you to consider legislation to ban the hate marches and help stem the rising tide of racism, intimidation and terrorist glorification … Rather than fully acknowledge the severity of this threat, your team disagreed with me for weeks that the law needed changing.”

Earlier on Tuesday Mr Sunak dumped Ms Braverman’s controversial plan to restrict tents being given to homeless people. No 10 said it would not be included in the Criminal Justice Bill.

Ms Braverman had sparked outrage with the so-called tents ban and her description of rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”.