Sunak dumps Braverman’s plan to ban tents for homeless people

Rishi Sunak has dumped Suella Braverman’s plan to restrict tents being handed out to homeless people on the streets.

No 10 confirmed that the controversial proposal by the former home secretary – sacked on Monday in a radical reshuffle – won’t be taken forward.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the crackdown on tents policy would not be included in the Criminal Justice Bill.

The Downing Street spokesman said: "It’s not going to be introduced in the Criminal Justice Bill. I’m not aware of any plans for its introduction elsewhere."

Ms Braverman was fired as home secretary following a series of comments which sparked outrage – including describing sleeping rough as a “lifestyle choice”.

Before her sacking by Mr Sunak, the right-wing cabinet minister had proposed establishing a civil offence to deter charities from providing tents to homeless people in need.

Organisations could be fined for doing so if then tent is deemed to have caused a nuisance under the plans initially believed to have been pitched for inclusion in the King’s Speech.

The now-ditched plan – which was thought to be undergoing “scrutiny” by No 10 after it was proposed by Ms Braverman – would have also cracked down on the obstruction of shop doorways by rough sleepers using tents.

Housing charity Shelter was among the many charities who condemned the remarks. In a statement, it said: “Living on the streets is not a ‘lifestyle choice’ – it is a sign of failed government policy.”

Suella Braverman leaving her home in London amid Monday’s reshuffle (Reuters)

Mr Sunak and various ministers declined to repeat Ms Braverman’s much-criticised remarks about rough-sleeping being a “lifestyle choice”, and the PM was said to have been uncomfortable with her language on homelessness.

The PM sacked her over the phone early on Monday morning. The PM’s press secretary said Mr Sunak believes collective responsibility is a “very important principle” when asked about her comments alleging Metropolitan Police bias towards pro-Palestine activists.

But he is believed to have made the decision to reshuffle his cabinet and bring David Cameron back into government on Tuesday last week, with Ms Braverman’s op-ed alleging the police were “playing favourites” speeding up the process.

Mr Sunak hailed his “strong and united team” at his first Cabinet meeting following the dramatic reshuffle, which has angered some on the Tory right.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said sacking Ms Braverman was “not wise”, while fellow right-winger Andrea Jenkyns sent a letter of no-confidence in Mr Sunak to the Tories’ 1922 committee.

The ousted Ms Braverman, a vocal champion for the Rwanda scheme, could add to pressure by pushing to leave the European Court of Human Rights if the government loses the Supreme Court case on Wednesday.

Responding to her sacking in a brief statement, Ms Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary.” Ominously for Mr Sunak, she added: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Comedian Joe raised £50,000 fundraising target for homelessness charity Crisis UK following the controversial remarks from Ms Braverman about rough sleeping.