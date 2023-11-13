Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is facing a backlash from right-wing Tory MPs with a warning that Suella Braverman‘s sacking as part of a shock cabinet reshuffle is a mistake.

The prime minister ousted the home secretary after days of mounting pressure over her description of homelessness as a “lifestyle choice” and pro-Palestine demonstrations as “hate marches”. And, in a stunning return to frontline politics, former PM David Cameron was handed peerage in order for him to be appointed foreign secretary.

But Mr Sunak faced an immediate revolt, with ex-business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg saying he had made a mistake by sacking Ms Braverman.

The former business secretary said Ms Braverman “understands what the country thinks about migration” and was “committed to delivering something that the country thinks is important”.

“From the point of view of the Conservatives winning the next election, today is a mistake because Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it,” he told GB News.

Sir Jacob added that Lord Cameron is a “highly intelligent, capable individual”, but said his return to the top of the Tory party could push some voters to Reform, the successor to the Brexit Party.

Mr Sunak faced weeks of warnings that sacking Ms Braverman – a key figure on the right of the party – would spark a rebellion of backbench MPs. The chair of Tory members’ group the Conservative Democratic Organisation warned it would be a “kamikaze move” and said Mr Sunak “may as well put in 54 no confidence letters himself”.

David Campbell Bannerman said on Monday that Conservative MPs were organising behind the scenes and “the numbers are now there” for a no confidence vote in Mr Sunak.

If 54 backbench Tories submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 committee, Mr Sunak would face a confidence vote in his leadership. A moderate Tory MP suggested the number of MPs rebelling was much lower.

Amid the almost immediate backlash to Mr Sunak’s reshuffle, Andrea Jenkyns said Ms Braverman had been “sacked for speaking the truth”.

“I support Suella Braverman … sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi caving in to the left,” the right-winger said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Cameron’s appointment could shore up Tory support in the so-called blue wall of safe southern Conservative seats, where controversial outbursts from Ms Braverman were seen to be costing the party support.

But it risks sparking a rift with Brexiteers in the party after he campaigned to remain in the EU, and he is likely to face opposition over his reported lobbying for Chinese interests in the Indo-Pacific.

It also raises questions about Mr Sunak’s bid to paint himself as the candidate of change ahead of a general election expected next year.

The PM used his Tory conference speech to condemn 30 years of failed “status quo” politics, in which Mr Cameron played a significant role.

Labour pointed to Mr Sunak’s claims, mocking him for reappointing the former PM.

Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the prime minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”