Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suicidal children are being sent home because hospitals are busy – but there is another way

Instead of discharging young people to their family homes, there is a need and appetite for community residential settings away from hospital, writes Chris Hampson

Wednesday 18 January 2023 18:40
Comments
<p>The story is – in equal measure – deeply sad and alarmingly common</p>

The story is – in equal measure – deeply sad and alarmingly common

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I felt lonely and just petrified that I was going to lose my son in the worst possible way.” This was a harrowing testimony from a teenager’s mother, as she described to a roomful of health and social care professionals what happened when an A&E department sent her son home, aged 16, despite his clear spoken intention to take his own life.

The story is – in equal measure – deeply sad and alarmingly common. The research we launched this week drew on a series of in-depth interviews with young people, parents, carers, and more than 20 NHS and social care staff from a range of different NHS Trusts and health organisations across England.

Our findings show that, with nowhere else to turn, accident and emergency departments have become the go-to point for young people suffering mental health crises. Their parents arrive at hospital, hoping upon hope that someone will “scoop-up” their child and help them get better.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in