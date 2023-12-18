Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Why would Black people bother with Taylor Swift when we’ve got Beyonce?

When the Brooklyn Nets’ basketball players struggled to name a single song by the world’s most-streamed pop star, they spoke for Black people everywhere, says Ava Vidal

Monday 18 December 2023 12:57
Comments
<p>Beyonce and Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards </p>

Beyonce and Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards

(REUTERS/Gary Hershorn)

Last week, a promotional video clip involving the Brooklyn Nets basketball team went viral. The idea was innocent enough: to mark Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday, the young Black players were each asked in turn to name their favourite song from her back catalogue. It’s fair to say the squad isn’t overburdened with Swifties.

Mikal Bridges mistakenly referred to ‘22’, one of her biggest hits, as ‘23’. Several had trouble naming any track at all, let alone one they’d care to listen to again. Put on the spot, Nick Claxon spoke for many on the team when he said: “I couldn’t give you one.”

Most pointedly of all, Day’Ron Sharpe murmured: “Ain’t nobody listening to Taylor Swift, bruh…”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in