Taylor Swift sends fans thank-you message after topping Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift sent fans a thank-you message for listening to her after she topped Spotify Wrapped’s most-streamed artist of 2023.

This year has seen the singer release a new album (Midnights) plus two re-recorded versions of old records (Speak Now and 1989) including previously unheard tracks from her “vault.”

Swift’s songs were streamed more than 26.1bn times worldwide, followed by Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

The musician recorded a “special” message to fans who had her tracks in their most-listened to of the year.

“I’m very very grateful to be on your Spotify Wrapped,” Swift said as she blew a kiss.