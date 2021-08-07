This week, I launched a campaign to stop the UK government from ploughing ahead with the Universal Credit crunch that could push half a million more people in the UK into poverty – 200,000 of which are children.

I am urging the prime minister and the chancellor to use their summer recess to consider the damage their decision to axe the £20 Universal Credit uplift in October will have on the six million households who currently benefit from it.

Not only will it slash millions of incomes by over £1,000 per year, it will also wipe out the positive impact the Scottish Child Payment has on families in Scotland.