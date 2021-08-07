If Tories want to ‘level up’ they should scrap Universal Credit cuts that risk plunging thousands into poverty
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should keep their promise to do ‘whatever it takes’ to support people through the crisis by making the £20 uplift a permanent fixture, writes David Linden
This week, I launched a campaign to stop the UK government from ploughing ahead with the Universal Credit crunch that could push half a million more people in the UK into poverty – 200,000 of which are children.
I am urging the prime minister and the chancellor to use their summer recess to consider the damage their decision to axe the £20 Universal Credit uplift in October will have on the six million households who currently benefit from it.
Not only will it slash millions of incomes by over £1,000 per year, it will also wipe out the positive impact the Scottish Child Payment has on families in Scotland.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies