Sunak’s failure to suspend the alleged gamblers is a bet that could backfire

The prime minister’s reluctance to mete out consistent punishments to those alleged to have bet on the election date has left his fellow Conservatives in a muddle, writes Sean O’Grady

Monday 24 June 2024 13:15 BST
Comments
Rishi Sunak’s attempts to win over voters are being overshadowed by the ongoing gambling scandal
Rishi Sunak’s attempts to win over voters are being overshadowed by the ongoing gambling scandal (PA Wire)

The Conservative Party seems to have arrived at the point where it has lost its ability to be ruthless in the pursuit and retention of power.

The party’s two parliamentary candidates who are accused of using insider knowledge to make bets on the date of the next election are being investigated by the Gambling Commission. One, Craig Williams, standing in Montgomeryshire, actually admits to making a “huge error of judgement”.

The other, Laura Saunders, who wants to be MP for Bristol North West, has said she may sue the BBC, which broke the story, over “infringement of privacy rights”. Her solicitor says: “As the Conservative Party has already stated, investigations are ongoing. Ms Saunders will be cooperating with the Gambling Commission and has nothing further to add.”

