Johnny Marr, once guitarist and co-songwriter with 80s band The Smiths, has blown a gasket. He is furious that Donald Trump is using a Smiths song “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” as his campaign music. Marr does not want his song associated with a man who is politically on the right. And Trump is even further to the right than Marr’s former bandmate Morrissey.

Marr tweeted about Trump’s use of his song: “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass.”

Johnny Marr is not the first recording artist to object to their music being used by Trump. During his 2016 campaign he came on stage to the sound of the Rolling Stones song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”. At first, Mick Jagger found this amusing and wondered aloud if this meant he would get an invitation to the inauguration at the White House. But he later ceased to find it funny, and Trump was threatened with a cease-and-desist directive.