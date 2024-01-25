The Smiths member warns Donald Trump to stop using their song

A member of The Smiths expressed his anger after Donald Trump used the band's music during one of his rallies.

Johnny Marr responded on Twitter/X after a user posted footage of "Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want" being played at one of the former president's rallies in 2023.

“I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s*** shut right down right now," the guitarist wrote.

It's not the first time Marr has hit out at a politician liking the band's songs - he told David Cameron to "stop saying that you like the Smiths" in 2010.