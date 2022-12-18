With an election ahead, democracy in Turkey is under threat

At a dinner some weeks ago, Turkish opposition leader Ali Babacan sketched out for me and a small group of other international journalists the plan to keep President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his supporters honest on election day 2023.

The vote, likely to be held in May or June but possibly sooner, promises to be a milestone for the country, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and the 20th anniversary of the Erdogan era. The opposition coalition of six parties is taking the election very seriously.

But none of it may not be enough, and Turkey’s opposition likely need a better plan if they are to keep the country from careening further off the democratic path.