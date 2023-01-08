Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’ve met terrified Ukrainians who don’t know how they will survive the winter

While Ukraine has shone a spotlight on the hardships caused by below freezing temperatures, this crisis happens every year around the globe, writes Josie Naughton

Sunday 08 January 2023 14:08
Comments
<p>The full reality of the situation was brought home to me last month when visiting Ukraine</p>

The full reality of the situation was brought home to me last month when visiting Ukraine

(AFP via Getty Images)

Winter is predictable, but every year it blindsides multilateral organisations who are unprepared to support refugees through the coldest months.

Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the world’s attention turned to the millions of Ukrainians left behind to face the cold. Ongoing Russian missile strikes have destroyed half of the country’s power grid, leaving at least nine million Ukrainians without electricity to heat their homes.

With snow starting to fall and a severe shortage of coats, shelters and heating fuel, cases of pneumonia, frostbite and influenza are rising. A lack of forward planning by international organisations has intensified these issues, with many now lacking the essentials needed to make it through the winter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in