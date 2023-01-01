In 2023, Ukraine may suffer the same fate as Gaza and Syria

Few would have thought waking up on 1 January 2022 that the single largest event in Europe’s modern history since the Second World War was just around the corner. That it would unfurl with such devastating rage through all of our lives.

But on 24 February, President Putin decided to subject Ukraine and the planet to this – forging a new world order for all of us for generations to come. It reverberated well past the borders of the two protagonists in this story, igniting everything from bread shortages and near famine to a cost of living crisis.

And so it has been a bewildering year – with Ukraine and the war ravaging her as the centre of gravity. But for how much longer?