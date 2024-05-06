Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Older people should stop moaning about Ulez – it’s what Gen Z want (and deserve)

We can’t ignore that policies prioritising the planet are increasingly popular. My generation has been calling for them for years, writes youth climate campaigner Scarlett Westbrook

Monday 06 May 2024 10:48 BST
Comments
Drivers will be subjected to London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules if they move off official diversion routes during this weekend’s M25 closure (Lucy North/PA)
Drivers will be subjected to London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules if they move off official diversion routes during this weekend’s M25 closure (Lucy North/PA) (PA Archive)

From Sadiq Khan being re-elected with an increased majority, to Richard Parker becoming the first Labour Mayor of the West Midlands, the electorate sent a clear message on 2 May: we want politicians to put clean air over cars.

Prior to the results on Saturday, many commentators and political figures had tried to frame this election as an Ulez referendum, with candidates such as the Conservative candidate Susan Hall in London and Independent Akhmed Yaqoob in the West Midlands pledging to scrap it.

But what the results really show for me and others like me (Gen Z) is that the appetite for climate policies has never been greater. And older people should stop moaning about Ulez – it’s what the younger generations want and deserve.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in