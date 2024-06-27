Trump, Biden or anybody but them… who will America choose?

At prime time in the United States on Thursday evening, the two most recognisable figures in American politics today will step into the limelight for a duel that could decide the result of the presidential election months before any vote is cast. For once, such make-or-break talk is no exaggeration. Either contender could have their electoral prospects scuppered by what happens during the 90 minutes the two will be on stage.

Joe Biden has spent much of the past week preparing at the presidential retreat at Camp David, delving into the likely topics and role playing the debate. Donald Trump has remained on the campaign trail, where he also is reported to be consulting advisers – his campaign this time around is widely seen as far more professionally organised than either of his previous two runs. Characteristically, though, he has also used his meetings and rallies to sound out the public response, or at least that of his fans. Should he play nice or nasty, was his pitch at a rally in Philadelphia last weekend.

This debate is unusual in several respects. It is the first time an incumbent president will take on a former president in a televised debate. It is also the first time for nearly 40 years that such a debate has not been organised by the Commission on Presidential Debates – an independent organisation set up in 1987 to sponsor, arrange and broker the terms for presidential and primary-season broadcast debates.