Joe Biden’s mental capacity is an election issue – the Democrats must replace him now

Over the past week, discussion of the US presidential election has dramatically shifted from Joe Biden’s chances of winning a second term, to his chances of contesting the election at all.

The age question has lurked in the background ever since Biden – who, a fortnight after the 5 November poll, will turn 82 – said he would seek re-election. But it has suddenly leapt into the foreground thanks to video clips apparently showing him frozen, behaving strangely or apparently “out of it” at a number of public events. An angry White House has since accused Biden’s “right-wing critics” of producing “cheap fakes” with selective editing.

One clip, from the G7 in Italy last week – which appeared to show Biden apparently wandering off – was said to have been edited so as not to show that the US president was actually joining another group. A clip from a White House Juneteenth holiday that showed Biden staring blankly while everyone else danced was explained by the observation that some people just don’t like to dance.