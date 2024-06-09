Kamala Harris responds to heckler in Detroit: ‘I am speaking right now’

Kamala Harris was heckled as she gave a speech at the Michigan Democratic Party dinner in Detroit.

The US vice president was interrupted when she started talking about Israeli hostages being rescued in Gaza.

“I’m speaking right now,” Ms Harris said as the heckler started to shout to the cameras in the room.

“I value and respect your voice, but I’m speaking right now.”

Four Israeli hostages were rescued on Saturday 8 June in a central Gaza raid that killed 274 Palestinians.

The death toll was the worst over a 24-hour period of the Gaza war for months and included many women and children.