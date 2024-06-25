What happened the last time Trump and Biden faced off in 2020?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are gearing up for their first 2024 Presidential Debate on Thursday 27th June.

The last time the two ran against each other in 2020 their debates proved they would not be pulling any punches to get at their opponent.

Some iconic quotes from 2020 debates will never be forgotten; such as Trump claiming he "knows more about wind' than his opponent, and the moment Biden finally told Trump to "just shut up!"; this time around viewers are anxious to see what antics Thursday's debate will have.