Confessions of a wine-taster – all that sipping, sniffing, swilling and spitting really takes it out of you
As Burgundy growers gather for their annual showcase of en primeur wines, Andrew Neather says ‘palate fatigue’ is real – and can leave a professional taster hankering for a nice cool beer
Many in the British wine trade will breathe a sigh of relief today, following the annual Burgundyen primeur tastings – at least 15 of them organised by different importers, crammed into less than two weeks, four on some days.
But there will be little respite for wine critics before the gruelling portfolio tasting of big importer Liberty, the Australian national tasting, the big St Emilion London event – and a slew of others.
I know: I’m straining to hear the tiniest violins playing in sympathy.
