Best
Climate
TV

comment

Confessions of a wine-taster – all that sipping, sniffing, swilling and spitting really takes it out of you

As Burgundy growers gather for their annual showcase of en primeur wines, Andrew Neather says ‘palate fatigue’ is real – and can leave a professional taster hankering for a nice cool beer

Friday 19 January 2024 11:31
Sampling 30 wines is equivalent to downing a full glass

Sampling 30 wines is equivalent to downing a full glass

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Many in the British wine trade will breathe a sigh of relief today, following the annual Burgundyen primeur tastings – at least 15 of them organised by different importers, crammed into less than two weeks, four on some days.

But there will be little respite for wine critics before the gruelling portfolio tasting of big importer Liberty, the Australian national tasting, the big St Emilion London event – and a slew of others.

I know: I’m straining to hear the tiniest violins playing in sympathy.

