Best Campo Viejo rioja wines to enjoy this winter and beyond

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Many of us red wine drinkers are partial to a glass (or two) of rioja, thanks to crisp freshness, red and black fruit, depth of oak or spice, and long finish. With hundreds of wineries based in Spain’s Rioja region, oenophiles are spoilt for choice. However, with many people reaching for Campo Viejo’s bottles, which are at the more affordable end of the scale, we set ourselves the challenge of finding the best Campo Viejo rioja wines available (we’re selfless like that).

About a two hour drive from Bilbao, the Rioja region is divided into Rioja Alta, Rioja Baja and Rioja Alavesa – often, the wines produced here include a blend of fruit from all three areas. The dominant grape used in rioja is usually tempranillo, which is native to Spain, while garnacha (grenache), mazuelo (carignan) and graciano make up the remainder.

Rioja wine has a pretty simple classification system: ‘joven’ (young) is the term applied to entry-level bottles of rioja; the next step up is ‘crianza’, which boasts more fruity flavours; then ‘reserva’ and ‘gran reserva’, which increase in depth and oak-ageing.

You’d be forgiven for thinking all rioja wine is red, but whites and rosés are available too. Red rioja pairs well with the likes of steak and chorizo, while rioja blancos and rosés pair perfectly with shellfish.

But which option should you choose? We’ve tried a range of Campo Viejo’s rioja wines – including the limited edition bottle of the 2017 reserva – to help make your decision easier.

How we tested

We taste-tested a range of Campo Viejo wines. We tried them individually (using a spittoon), as well as pairing them with slices of bread, olive oil and cold meat to find out which one is best.

The best Campo Viejo rioja wines for 2024 are: