Best Campo Viejo rioja wines to enjoy this winter and beyond

We taste tested the vinos individually as well as with food, to find our favourites

Amira Arasteh
Tuesday 09 January 2024 15:32
The ‘wine-up’: Red, white and rosé options are all included

(iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Many of us red wine drinkers are partial to a glass (or two) of rioja, thanks to crisp freshness, red and black fruit, depth of oak or spice, and long finish. With hundreds of wineries based in Spain’s Rioja region, oenophiles are spoilt for choice. However, with many people reaching for Campo Viejo’s bottles, which are at the more affordable end of the scale, we set ourselves the challenge of finding the best Campo Viejo rioja wines available (we’re selfless like that).

About a two hour drive from Bilbao, the Rioja region is divided into Rioja Alta, Rioja Baja and Rioja Alavesa – often, the wines produced here include a blend of fruit from all three areas. The dominant grape used in rioja is usually tempranillo, which is native to Spain, while garnacha (grenache), mazuelo (carignan) and graciano make up the remainder.

Rioja wine has a pretty simple classification system: ‘joven’ (young) is the term applied to entry-level bottles of rioja; the next step up is ‘crianza’, which boasts more fruity flavours; then ‘reserva’ and ‘gran reserva’, which increase in depth and oak-ageing.

You’d be forgiven for thinking all rioja wine is red, but whites and rosés are available too. Red rioja pairs well with the likes of steak and chorizo, while rioja blancos and rosés pair perfectly with shellfish.

But which option should you choose? We’ve tried a range of Campo Viejo’s rioja wines – including the limited edition bottle of the 2017 reserva – to help make your decision easier.

How we tested

We taste-tested a range of Campo Viejo wines. We tried them individually (using a spittoon), as well as pairing them with slices of bread, olive oil and cold meat to find out which one is best.

The best Campo Viejo rioja wines for 2024 are:

  • Best Campo Viejo rioja overall – Campo Viejo rioja gran reserva: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best white Campo Viejo rioja – Campo Viejo rioja blanco: £8.75, Tesco.com
  • Best go-to red Campo Viejo rioja – Campo Viejo rioja tempranillo: £8.75, Asda.com
  • Best limited edition Campo Viejo rioja – Campo Viejo rioja reserva: £8.99, Waitrosecellar.com

Campo Viejo rioja gran reserva

  • Best: Best Campo Viejo rioja overall
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-layered taste profile
    • Pairs well with hearty dishes

This bottle is at the top end of the brand’s portfolio – but it is worth the price? The “gran reserva” label signifies the highest level of ageing for rioja, and this particular wine has been aged for a minimum of two years in oak barrels before spending at least three years ageing in the bottle before being released for sale.

Offering a multi-layered taste profile, rich and mature fruit flavours – such as dried red berries, plums and dark cherries – are presented, while notes of leather, tobacco and vanilla from the oak ageing all contribute to this wine’s complexity. Refined tannins make this a well-balanced bottle, which pairs excellently with hearty dishes such as game-prominent meals and stews. An ideal wine for winter.

Campo Viejo rioja blanco white wine

  • Best: White Campo Viejo rioja
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Why we love it
    • Crisp and refreshing flavour

If you’re not a fan of red wine, or you’re tempted to try something a little different from the region, this is an excellent choice. Boasting a crisp and refreshing flavour profile, it is light to medium-bodied – with a pale golden colour. On the nose, you’ll find a delightful bouquet of white fruit aromas, including green apple, pear and citrus notes – all of which are uplifted by floral scents.

It’s typical to pair white wine with fish, and we enjoyed sipping this alongside some freshly grilled prawns.

Campo Viejo rioja tempranillo red wine

  • Best: Versatile Campo Viejo rioja red wine
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile rioja
    • Pairs well with a range of dishes

Predominantly made from the tempranillo grape (as the name suggests), this is a medium-bodied wine with an exciting taste profile. It typically features aromas and flavours of red berries, cherries and plums, with subtle notes of vanilla and spice from oak ageing.

What we really enjoyed, however, was how the wine’s balanced acidity levels and moderate tannins made it approachable and versatile to drink. It pairs well with all kinds of dishes, too – from vegetables to grilled meats.

Campo Viejo rioja reserva red wine

  • Best: Limited edition Campo Viejo rioja
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Why we love it
    • Smooth
    • Well-balanced flavour profile

Campo Viejo has released a limited edition bottle (designed by Spanish artist Mister Piro) of its 2017 reserva wine, to mark its sixth Reserva Art Series.

With an ageing period of at least one year in oak barrels, and a minimum of two years in the bottle, Campo Viejo’s reserva primarily features the tempranillo grape, alongside other native varieties of garnacha (grenache), mazuelo (carignan) and graciano.

Known for its well-balanced flavour profile, the reserva rioja wine typically presents notes of ripe red fruit, such as cherry and plum, combined with subtle hints of oak-derived characteristics, such as vanilla, spice and tobacco.

A medium-bodied wine with a moderate level of tannins, it’s a smooth one that will pair well with a wide range of foods, including all your Mediterranean favourites.

Campo Viejo rioja garnacha red wine

  • Best: Smooth red Campo Viejo rioja
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 14%
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing acidity balance out the sweetness of fruity notes
    • Pairs well with tomato dishes

The star of the show here is, obviously, the garnacha grape (also known as grenache in other parts of the world), which is celebrated for its ability to produce wines with red fruit flavours, bold acidity and a touch of spice.

Thriving in the Rioja region, the grape’s taste profile is lively and fruit-forward, and typically features aromas and flavours of red berries, such as strawberries, cherries, and raspberries, alongside more subtle hints of black pepper and spices.

Known for being smooth, there are also soft tannins, while its refreshing acidity balances out the sweetness of the fruity notes. As well as enjoying this on its own, it pairs well with dishes that have tomato-based sauces.

Campo Viejo rosé wine

  • Best: Modern take on rioja wine
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Why we love it
    • Bold flavour profile

This one may not be everyone’s cup of tea, as Campo Viejo’s rosé presents a modern take on rioja wine. A blend of grenache and tempranillo grapes, the wine has a bold flavour profile and features aromas of red berries with notes of citrus and floral hints.

Dry, refreshing and crisp in character, it is ideal for those who prefer a light wine. A rosé isn’t just for summer, either, as the pale pink colour is appealing year-round, with the low level of tannins only adding to the allure.

In summer, pair the vino with light and fresh cuisine, such as salads, seafood and grilled vegetables; come winter, it can also be enjoyed with roasted chicken and vegetable dishes.

The verdict: Campo Viejo rioja wines

We’re huge fans of Campo Viejo, which offers quality wine at affordable prices. While there are different tiers of vino produced in the Rioja region, we felt the rioja gran reserva was worth the extra money, being our favourite among the different Campo Viejo varieties we tried. We loved its multi-layered flavour profile, as well as the rich and mature fruit flavours. The fruity and smooth rioja garnacha was also a nice tipple, and you simply cannot go wrong with the classic rioja tempranillo.

Thirsty for more? We’ve rounded up the best chilled red wines

