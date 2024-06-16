Katherine Ryan is right about women in comedy – I should know

Ask any female stand-up, and they’ll have a version of the same story: you do a great set, and someone comes up to you at the end with what they think is a compliment, but which starts with the words “I don’t normally find female comedians funny.” Your eyes are already rolling, but the twist is that the person giving you the feedback is also a woman.

This is what makes trying to get space on panel and talk shows such an uphill struggle. Katherine Ryan has recently highlighted how there is a distinct lack of female-fronted late-night shows, and discussed with Jessie Ware the flawed perception that women are too soft to transcend daytime. When men get around a table, it’s a panel show; when women do it, it’s Loose Women.

Blame is often laid solely at the door of production companies for failing to feature women, but unfortunately the problem goes deeper than that. Despite some positive steps seemingly trying to balance the books (10/10 for Taskmaster), wholesale change is unlikely to start there – it needs to come from a more grassroots place.