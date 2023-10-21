✕ Close Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather

A second rare red weather alert for rain and hundreds of flood warnings are in place as Storm Babet continues to batter the country.

The Met Office has warned of “danger to life” from fast flowing water and floods in the worst affected areas, where up to 100mm (4in) could fall in 24 hours.

The red alert, in place until midnight on Saturday has been issued for Scotland’s Grampian and Central, Tayside & Fife regions.

People living in the regions have been told to stay home and avoid travel. Shona Robison, Scotland’s deputy first minister, warned the worst impacts of Storm Babet are “yet to come”.

“Protecting the public is our immediate priority, and we are co-ordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, some 339 red flood warnings are in force across England following sustained heavy rain over the past two days.

Earlier, major incidents were declared in parts of the UK after three people were killed as Storm Babet continues to batter the UK with high winds, torrential rain and severe flooding.

