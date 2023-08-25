For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office forecast shows a mix of showers and sunshine in the next few days with temperatures dropping from the highs of 27C experienced earlier this week.

The change in weather, after the hot spell of the last few days, comes as a low pressure is set to dominate conditions for the next few days, the forecaster said.

The Met Office predicts a mix of sunshine and showers for many regions on Friday with rain most frequent in the north and west with a risk of hail and thunder.

The driest and brightest weather will be experienced in the southeast, although temperatures are expected to fall from the high 20s seen earlier.

On Saturday, the scattered showers are set to become more widespread, occasionally heavy, with a possibility of thunder. Weather will be breezy in the west and be cool for late August. Some sunshine, however, is still possible.

A low-pressure system will continue to influence the weather throughout the weekend, resulting in a blend of sunshine and showers across the UK.

“While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant,” said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates.

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.”

Looking ahead on Monday, showers are expected to continue, but with some clear and sunny spells.

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places. There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”

The thundery showers come after a period of hot weather this week when temperatures climbed up to 27C after weeks of unsettled weather.

Forecasters warn this hot spell could be the last Britons see this year. Temperatures seem to be dropping in the coming days followed by rainfall and thunderstorms.

The Met Office predicts the continuation of an unsettled weather pattern in the upcoming week. A westerly airflow is expected to continue, bringing showers and occasional longer periods of rain to different parts of the country.