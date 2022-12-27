✕ Close ‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US

One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least 56 people dead across the United States.

Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.

Authorities in western New York reported 27 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which has been the worst affected. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, was stunned by what she saw, saying: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”

More than 19,643 US airline flights were delayed and at least 5,779 were cancelled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend, leaving thousands of travellers stranded at airports over Christmas.

Powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast, and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. The Wind chill drove temperatures to -40C in some parts of western states.

Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state.