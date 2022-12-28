✕ Close ‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US

One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least at least 63 people dead across the United States, according to a tally by NBC News.

Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.

Authorities in western New York reported more than 30 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which was smothered by four feet of snow. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, was stunned by what she saw, saying: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”

Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and authorised a federal response from FEMA.

A total of approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend according to FlightAware.com and airlines are struggling to get back on schedule. As of 6am EST, some 2,848 flights had been cancelled for Tuesday.