One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least at least 63 people dead across the United States, according to a tally by NBC News.
Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
Authorities in western New York reported more than 30 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which was smothered by four feet of snow. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.
New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, was stunned by what she saw, saying: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”
Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and authorised a federal response from FEMA.
A total of approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend according to FlightAware.com and airlines are struggling to get back on schedule. As of 6am EST, some 2,848 flights had been cancelled for Tuesday.
Daring Christmas Day rescue after small plane crashes into frozen creek in Maryland
A Navy veteran and his Marine son rescued a pilot whose small plane crashed into a frozen creek in Maryland.
The daring rescue unfolded at around 10.30am on the morning after Christmas day when Steve Couchman, 71, took off on a solo flight from Lee Airport near Edgewater, according to Maryland State Police.
Missing Minnesota Man found dead
A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota.
The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township.
“George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday.
Watch: Whole Buffalo neighbourhood buried by blizzard
ICYMI: Buffalo Bills players find cars under feet of snow
Players for the Buffalo Bills returned to the storm-hit city after playing in Chicago on Saturday to find their cars under heavy snow.
Blizzard victim trapped in car sends final video to family
A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.
Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.
She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.
Coming up... the big thaw
Freezing air will continue to dominate the eastern half of the US for the early part of the week, but a big warm-up is predicted from Wednesday onwards. By New Year’s Eve, temperatures will likely be above average for the vast majority of the continental US.
The Associated Press reports that officials in Buffalo are already concerned about the potential for flooding as the massive amount of snow begins to thaw.
Watch: Restaurant enveloped in icicles
A restaurant on the shore of Lake Erie was enveloped in icicles during the blizzard that paralysed western New York state over the Christmas weekend.
Hell froze over... literally
A small town in Michigan called Hell, literally froze over when the “bomb cyclone” swept across the US over the Christmas weekend.
Buffalo community struggled through power outages
With the snowstorm came power outages, the majority of which have now been resolved, but many were forced to improvise in difficult conditions.
Shahida Muhammad told WKBW that an outage knocked out power to her one-year-old son’s ventilator. She and the child’s father manually administered breaths from Friday until Sunday when rescuers saw her desperate social media posts and came to their aid. She said her son was doing well despite the ordeal and described him as “a fighter”.
In a makeshift hut in her living room, Trisha LoGrasso was still huddled around a space heater Monday with three of her children and her eldest daughter’s boyfriend. The temperature inside her Buffalo home was 42 degrees (5.5 C). She was without heat because of a gas leak, and burst pipes left her with no running water.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is the worst storm I’ve ever seen,” the 48-year-old said.
Melissa Osmon and her husband James were without power for more than 72 hours in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, and would retreat to their car to stay warm for hours at a time.
“We even watched the Buffalo Bills game on our phone,” Osmon said, speaking by phone from her GMC Acadia.
“You can see your breath inside the house,” she said. “That’s how cold it is.”
ICYMI: Water crisis across South as pipes freeze and break
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.
The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months after most lost service because of a cascade of problems from years of poor maintenance.
They also are happening in Shreveport, Louisiana, where some residents had no water Monday. In Selma, Alabama, the mayor declared a state of emergency because they city worried it would run out of water. Workers at a food bank in Greenville, South Carolina, opened their doors to a rush of water and were trying to save $1 million in food. Police departments around Atlanta said their 911 systems were being overwhelmed by unnecessary emergency calls about broken pipes.
Read on:
