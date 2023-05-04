UK weather: Met Office predicts warmest coronation in history

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Showers and sunshine are on the cards as the UK prepares to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to travel to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch for a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

In its much-anticipated coronation weekend weather forecast, the Met Office has predicted conditions could turn wet, with chances of thunder in parts of the UK, but London could see the warmest coronation in history.

London could avoid showers on coronation day and see a 20C high (Met Office )

On Friday, the eve of the coronation, will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy at points. The showers will affect all parts of the UK, including London, with some persistent rain along the northeast coast of England.

Highs of 19C are possible in the south of England.

Showers are also forecast on the big day, though they are expected to be less widespread and intense compared to Friday, with London expected to miss the wet weather.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said showers will start from late Saturday morning in some central, eastern and northern areas but there will be some sunny spells.

More settled weather in expected on Bank Holiday Monday after a wet Sunday (Met Office )

“At this stage, it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon,” Mr Keates explained.

“Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland. Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

A night time rehearsal of the coronation (PA Wire)

With celebrations continuing through the bank holiday weekend, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales. The driest and brightest weather looks set for parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.

Coronation weekend forecast from Met Office (Met Office)

The Met Office said Monday’s weather was “uncertain at this stage” but looks to be more settled so far.

What was the weather like in previous coronations?

Coronation Date Daily Max Temp (C) Daily Min Temp (C) Edward VII 09/08/1902 16 9.1 George V 22/06/1911 17 12.8 George VI 12/05/1937 14.2 6.2 Elizabeth II 02/06/1953 11.8 6.8

Data from the Met Office archive shows that past coronations dating back to Edward VII have been a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II saw temperature highs of just 11.8C on 2 June 1953, with some light rain through the day.

Members of the military march near Buckingham Palace in the coronation rehearsal (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronation of King George V, however, was the mildest of the past four monarch’s crowning day, with highs of 17C on 22 June 1911.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Today:

Fine and dry with a mixture of cloud and some bright or sunny spells for most, with the best of the sunshine in the southeast. Thicker clouds across Scotland will bring outbreaks of rain to some areas and it will be windy in the southwest.

Tonight:

Early evening rain over Scotland will become confined to parts of Shetland and Orkney overnight. Otherwise, dry with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells.

Thursday:

Rain will develop over Wales and southwest England during the morning spreading into parts of the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland later. Mostly fine and dry elsewhere but windy.