Burst water main creates incredible icicle phenomenon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A burst water main has created an incredible icicle phenomenon on a suburban street as sub-zero temperatures sweep snow and ice across the UK.

Helen Stratford, a mother from Staunton, Gloucestershire, came across the eye-catching structure at the bottom of her road.

The icicles had been formed as cars drove past a burst water main, splashing water onto a hedge by the side of the road.

Her daughter, Sabrina, 9, was fascinated by the spectacle, and wanted to go and see the icicles close up after school with Helen snapping photos.

She said: “I’ve driven past it every day, it’s a phenomenon of nature I suppose.

“My daughter says they look like organ pipes at the cathedral, and wanted to go and see them.”

She added: “We went when she broke up from school and it was so slippery but she wanted me to take a photo.

“People have been bombing past it and not looking at it properly, but since I shared the photo they’ve stopped and realised it’s quite remarkable.”

One local commented online: “Never seen anything like that before....brilliant pic!”

Helen thinks the icicle mound will continue to grow, and as the weather forecast continues to predict sub-zero temperatures, it seems likely.

She said: “Whenever people drive past they splash it and it adds more to it.

“It really is amazing and truly unique.”

Icy weather is sweeping the UK, with heavy snow set to fall across parts today as the Met Office upgraded their weather warning to amber following brutal lows of -13C.

The amber warning, which was in place until noon today, meant some rural communities could be cut off as a thick blanket of snow makes for dangerous and difficult driving conditions.

Police Scotland issued a travel warning for the whole of Scotland and advised people to travel with caution as up to 10 inches of snow is expected to settle in just a few hours.