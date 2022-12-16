Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas seems to have come around in double time this year, so if you haven’t managed to complete your shopping just yet, don’t worry. And if the icy weather has put you off popping to the shops, or train strikes means no access to your nearest city or town, then plenty of online retailers are still able to deliver before 25 December.

With so many options available, buying just the right present can be tricky. It sounds cliche, but you can’t go wrong with fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware when shopping for the women in your life.

Of course, the more personal the gift the better. Think they’ll fancy a tipple on Christmas Day? Then maybe a festive bottle of gin will do the trick. Or have you noticed they’re always taking weekend trips away? An overnight bag is a thoughtful and useful present.

There are also limited edition Christmas collection items from brands like Chanel available to shop now too. Or, if you know they’re doing everything they can to leave the heating off until the last minute, perhaps a blanket is the way to go.

Whatever you opt for, we’ve found retailers who are taking orders over the next few days and who will delivery before 25 December. Some can do this using standard delivery, others you’ll need to shell out a few pounds extra for next day or even same day delivery. Either way, these are some of the last minute gifts to shop now.

Katie Loxton weekend bag: £99.99, Katieloxton.com

(katie loxton)

There’s nothing more useful than a really good weekend bag and Katie Loxton knows how to make a really good one. Set up by Katie and her husband Geoff, the brand’s whole ethos is to produce high quality vegan leather pieces at affordable prices. And this weekend bag offers enough space for everything you need for a day or two away and it costs less than £100. Order by 12pm on 21 December using express delivery to make sure it gets to you by Christmas Day.

Buy now

Tefal non-stick madras kauai casserole pan and lid: £42, Johnlewis.com

(john lewis)

Non-stick cookware is a must for all sorts of dishes and if you order by 19 December, this reasonably priced casserole pan can be with you in time for 25 December. Alternatively, if you choose next day delivery or click and collect, you can order on 22 December before midday and it will still arrive in time. A must for cooking Indian curries and other dishes, the see-through lid means you can keep an eye on your food as it bubbles away and when you’re finished, pop it in the dishwasher, no problem.

Buy now

Jo Loves pomelo a fragrance: £115, Joloves.com

(Jo Loves)

Jo Loves is the most recent brand of famed perfumer Jo Malone CBE and this fragrance was the one that got her back in the game after selling her eponymous brand. A strong, long-lasting scent, it is built using vetiver, patchouli and, of course, the ingredient that takes pride of place, pomelo. You’ll need to order using standard delivery by 19 December, but if you want to be really safe then opt for next working day delivery for £7.50 and place your order before midday.

Buy now

DKT superset faux fur quilted throw: £75, Debenhams.com

(debenhams)

It’s cold. Really cold. So a cosy faux fur blanket is not only a useful gift, but a thoughtful one. Super soft and cosy, this is the perfect throw for draping over the sofa and snuggly up in while watching tv, reading a book or drinking something hot. Best of all, it’s currently reduced from £150 to £75 which is a huge 50 per cent saving. Plus, Debenham’s has free delivery using code “HOHOHO” until 18 December – we’d recommend getting your order in by then to be absolutely sure your gift will arrive in time for the big day.

Buy now

By Terry hyaluronic hydra-balm in tea time: £29, Byterry.com

(by terry)

The gift of the perfect nude lipstick is unrivalled and the By Terry hyaluronic hydra-balm in tea time is the ultimate every day go to. As with other products in the range, this lipstick is infused with the super hydrator that’s in its name and moisturises lips while adding a subtle colour for an overall juicy, but not sticky, effect. Somewhere between a lipstick, lip gloss and lip blam, you can order this all the way up until 22 December and it should still arrive in time for Christmas.

Buy now

Edinburgh Christmas gin: £23, Amazon.co.uk

(amazon)

Next day delivery with Amazon Prime is the gift that keeps on giving. If you were to order this Edinburgh Christmas gin today, you’d have it by Saturday for no extra charge and this gin would make a great present with its uniquely festive flavours that include frankincense and myrrh and yuletide scent. The alcohol content is at 43 per cent and the spirit, which can either be mixed with a tonic or drunk on its own, has a warm after taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Buy now

Chanel les 4 ombres de lune: £50, Chanel.com

(chanel)

If your present recipient loves a designer name but an item of clothing is pushing the boat out a little far, then this Christmas collection eye palette from the most luxe of designers, Chanel, is a beautiful alternative. With four carefully selected shades inside, the highly pigmented shadows easily blend to create a bronzed, shimmery makeup. It comes carefully packaged and will take two to four days to arrive using standard delivery or choose next or same day delivery if you’re not ready to order asap.

Buy now

Monica Vinader fine chain necklace: £55, Monicavinader.com

(monica vinader)

There’s no going wrong with a thin fine chain necklace as they can be worn alone or stacked and they suit everyone. What can go wrong is the quality of said piece which is why buying from a brand like Monica Vinader is a good idea. Handmade and using recycled gold or silver (depending on which metal you choose), these are built to last. Choose between 43cm (17 inches) or 61cm (24 inches) depending on the fit you’re looking for. Just be sure to get your order in by 20 December to make sure your loved one doesn’t miss out.

Buy now

Oliver Bonas remi blue and gold ceramic mug: £12.50, Oliverbonas.com

(oliver bonas)

If you’re in a pinch about what to buy for Christmas, a nice mug is a safe bet. This one from Oliver Bonas isn’t too expensive (great if you’ve got a last minute Secret Santa to buy) and blends blue and gold on a ceramic base for a chic and unique design. Unfortunately, it’s not dishwasher safe but if you place your order by midnight on 16 December you should get it in time for Christmas using standard delivery.

Buy now

Ralph Lauren women’s cat’s eye sunglasses: £83, Johnlewis.com

(john lewis)

Sunglasses aren’t just for summer, they’re a must-have all year round. And these cat eye frames from Ralph Lauren are designer, sturdy and fashionable but cost less than £100. Particularly good for people with oval shaped faces, this pair is lightweight and elegant – think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Order by 7pm on 20 December using standard delivery from John Lewis to ensure these get to their destination before Christmas, or play it safe with next day delivery by ordering before 4pm on 22 December.

Buy now

