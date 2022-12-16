Men can be famously difficult to buy for. Not because they are a fussy or demanding bunch, but often because we’re happy with just about anything. Small wonder we’re found unwrapping enough socks to keep a millipede’s toes toasty every Christmas morning.

So, to help you avoid buying him yet another pair of socks this season, IndyBest has rounded up some of the best last-minute gifts for the men in your life.

Naturally, we have the usual suspects of aftershave, slippers and alcohol. But there’s plenty more in here, from candles and winter wellness collections, to leather goods, books and even James Bond’s cashmere scarf.

We’ve tried to include last-minute presents of all prices, from a clever flask that can’t be spilt, to affordable knitwear and plenty more gifts below the £100 mark. For those with bigger budgets, we’ve spotted discounts on the Xbox series S and a Lego Porsche 911 to keep him busy during the holidays too.

Keep reading the article below to get the lowdown on this year’s last-minute Christmas gifts for men.

Best last-minute gifts for men under £50

Daylesford Organic bourbon old fashioned cocktail: £14, Daylesford.com

This ready-made Old Fashioned cocktail includes Buffalo Trace whiskey that has been sweetened and mixed with distilled orange blossom water and Angostura bitters. Coming from Daylesford Organic in the Cotswolds, this cocktail is 24 per cent alcohol and can be stored in the fridge for up to 30 days. And given it’s a 200ml bottle, there’s a good few portions in there to enjoy over the festive period.

The Topl is a clever flask that can’t be spilt, even if it topples over – hence the name. We’ve picked the smaller 236ml model in teal for this picture, but a larger 354ml model is also available, and colour options include coral, salt and charcoal. Thanks to a clever screw-top lid, the Topl is twisted open and can be drunk from any angle, but if it’s knocked over the shock of hitting the ground, or a table, will cause the lid to spring closed, keeping your precious coffee (and carpet) safe.

Espa winter wellness collection: £31.50, Espaskincare.com

This kit comprises £57 worth of men’s winter products from Espa. It includes a 150ml face wash, 15ml shower oil, 35ml hydrating moisturiser, 55g of bath salts and a stylish carry bag finished in midnight blue. As with everything in this gift guide, the kit is in stock and ready to buy now with delivery in time for Christmas.

Uniqlo extra fine merino crew neck jumper: £34.90, Uniqlo.com

You can’t go wrong with a cosy merino wool jumper, and this option from Uniqlo comes in more size and colour options than most. As well as the green pictured, other colours include grey, blue, black, dark grey, wine red, beige, brown, olive and navy. Sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

Charles Tyrwhitt cotton ribbed socks: £34.95, Charlestyrwhitt.com

Yes, socks. We mocked this gift for being a bit predictable earlier, but the truth is most men are perfectly happy to replace their hole-filled socks with some comfy new ones. This set from Charles Tyrwhitt includes five pairs made of 88 per cent ribbed cotton and they come in a range of jazzy colours and patterns. Size options include medium and large, and there’s also an all-blue set if you prefer.

Scottish whisky tasting kit: £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re not sure what his favourite whisky is, or you’re hoping to get him into the drink to join you for a wee festive dram, this kit makes a good starting point. It contains five 30ml tasters of single malt Scotch, plus a tasting glass. Providing a taste of Scotland, the samples in this set are from Speyside, Highland, Island, Lowland and Islay.

What happens when a Formula One world champion lends his name to a new whisky brand? Coachbuilt comes from Jenson Button and promises to be a great last-minute gift. At 46 per cent ABV, Coachbuilt’s number 001 has a nose of smoke, spice and oak, and a finish of fruit and toffee with a palette of caramel, honey, raisin chocolate and rum. That’s quite a lot of boxes ticked for this new blend, which is made from whiskies of five regions of Scotland.

Aspinal slim creditcard holder: Was £65, now £48.75, Aspinaloflondon.com

Reduced in time for Christmas, this leather card holder from Aspinal of London is available in 14 different colours and can be personalised with the recipient’s initials. Made from full-grain leather, the holder has space for four cards on the outside, plus two more on the inside, while still being small enough to slip into a pocket.

Best last-minute gifts for men under £100

Beauty Pie tobacco, ceadarwood and vanilla candle: £30, Beautypie.com

Beauty Pie is known for its deals, and currently you can get a massive 50 per cent off orders over £50 when you use the discount code “BEAUTY50” at the checkout. This takes the price of this candle down from £60 to £30. There are lots of candles available, but we think this one will be well-received by any man in your life, thanks to its scent of tobacco, ceadarwood and vanilla. The candle weighs 240g and Beauty Pie says it’ll burn for 60 hours.

‘Greek Islands’ by Chrysanthos Panas, published by Assouline: £64.32, Amazon.co.uk

Coffee table books are big business these days, and Assouline is one of the biggest names when it comes to high-end, tabletop tomes. This is one of a new set of books packed full of holiday inspo, and focuses on Greek islands. The hardcover book spans 312 pages, each full of photos taken on a sailboat trip across the Aegean sea.

Barbour monty slippers: £64.95, Barbour.com

As well as the inevitable socks, another staple of any man’s wardrobe is a decent pair of slippers. The monty from Barbour is available in eight different colourways, each playing a slightly different riff on the clothing company’s famous tartan. Sizes range from six to 12 and the faux-shearling lining promises to keep your loved one’s feet warm this winter.

Hermès Terre d’Hermès eau de toilette, 50ml: £65, Johnlewis.com

It might not come in the company’s famous orange packaging, but we think Hermès fragrances still make excellent, and reasonably affordable, gifts. Terre d’Hermès comes in various configurations, but for this guide we’ve gone for the 50ml eau de toilette for a good balance in terms of cost, size and fragrance strength. Larger bottles, and a top-up bottle to refill the original gift, are also available.

Crosley cruiser plus turntable: £72.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Record players come in all shapes and sizes, with a range of prices to match. But we think this model from Crosley strikes a great balance, thanks to its attractive finish, flight case-like design and integrated speakers making it an all-in-one solution. The turntable has three speed options of 33.3, 45 and 78 rpm, two speakers for stereo sound, adjustable pitch controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

Anker 633 wireless iPhone and AirPods charger: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re big fans of this all-in-one iPhone and AirPods charger. Not only does it wirelessly top up the batteries of your Apple devices, but it also has an integrated portable battery pack, which can be taken with you and used for phone top-ups on the go. The whole thing is powered by an included wall plug and USB-C cable. In our review we gave the Anker 633 a score of 9/10.

Best last-minute gifts for men under £200

Lego 10295 Porsche 911: £119.99, Zavvi.com

This Lego kit lets you build a classic Porsche 911 in two different ways, You can either opt for the hard-topped coupe or the open-roofed convertible version of the iconic 930-generation Porsche 911 sports car. The kit features accurate wheels, interior and engine bay, and with 1,459 pieces it’s sure to keep your loved one busy (and quiet) for at least a few days over the Christmas break.

N. Peal 007 herringbone cashmere scarf: £125, Npeal.com

Ever wondered where James Bond gets his clothes from? We can’t speak for his dinner jacket, but N. Peal is his cashmere supplier. You could say they have a licence to twill (sorry). This short scarf is inspired worn by 007 during the defence of his Scottish ancestral home in Skyfall. Offered in brown with a herringbone pattern, the one-size scarf is 100 per cent Mongolian cashmere and sure to delight both fans of the franchise and those wanting to keep warm this winter in equal measure.

Sonos roam Bluetooth speaker: £168.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sonos is best known for its wifi speakers that cleverly create a whole-home music system. But it also produces a portable, battery-powered Bluetooth speaker, in the form of the Roam. As well as connecting to your phone for music in the park or by the pool, it can also integrate with your home Sonos system when on the same wifi network, giving owners the best of both worlds.

Bellroy transit backpack: £179, Amazon.co.uk

This backpack from Bellroy has a 20-litre capacity, with a dedicated padded pouch for laptops of up to 16in. It also has a zip that opens almost fully, saving you from rummaging through the depths of your bag to find something right at the bottom, and there are external pockets on the outside for water bottles and other essentials. This bag is available in four colours, including lunar (pictured), midnight, night sky and ranger green.

Xbox series S: £199, Amazon.co.uk

You’re probably well aware of the Xbox series S by now, but what makes the console even more attractive for Christmas 2022 is the £50 discount available at Amazon. This takes the next-generation console down to just £199, giving some cash left over to spend on games or a second controller. Headline features include 512GB of storage, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 120 frames-per-second gaming, and 4K video streaming from services like Netflix.

