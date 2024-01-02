Watch live: Planes land at Heathrow airport as Storm Henk hits UK with high winds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Heathrow airport as Storm Henk is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds across much of southern England and Wales on Tuesday 2 January, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow warnings.

Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.

Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.

The amber warning is in place from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, while a yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 9pm.

It says: “Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities.

“Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.”