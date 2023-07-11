European heatwave Cerberus brings searing temperatures as Italy could hit 48C

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures in the Mediterranean could set a European record this week as a heatwave engulfs southern and eastern Europe.

An area of high pressure – named Cerberus after the underworld monster from Dante’s Inferno – will see much of Italy hit 40C on Wednesday, with Sicily and Sardinia forecast to be as high as 47-48C.

The highest temperature in European history was recorded in Syracuse, Sicily on 11 August 2021, with a high of 48.8C.

President of the Italian Meteorological Society, Professor Luca Mercalli, said: "We know that there will be temperatures above 40C or 45C.

"We could get close to the record. Either way, the levels will be very high.”

The Red Cross has urged people to check on the most vulnerable during the high temperatures.

People are being urged to stay hydrated, avoid caffeine and alcohol and look out for signs of heatstroke after a British tourist collapsed and fainted in front of the Colosseum in Rome as temperatures there reached over 36C on Tuesday.

The hot weather is forecast to last across the Mediterranean for around two weeks.

Italy is expected to be the worst-hit, Italian meteorologist Stefano Rossi told La Stampa that humidity levels across the peninsula will mean temperatures will not drop below 22C at night-time.

The heatwave is also hitting France, Germany, Spain and Poland; temperatures are expected to hit 44C in some parts of Spain later this week.

A tourist from the UK receives help near the Colosseum after fainting during a heatwave across Italy (REUTERS)

Britain is not likely to see the return of hot weather until the end of this month.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue until at least 23 July when a two-week heatwave could hit the UK.

Professor Richard Betts, climate scientist at the Met Office and University of Exeter, said the alarming highs are in line with scientists' warnings about the continued use of fossil fuels.

A woman cools off as she sits in the sea during a heatwave across Italy, in Naples (REUTERS)

He told the BBC: “This is all a stark reminder of what we've known for a long time, and we will see ever more extremes until we stop building up more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

It comes after the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said the beginning of this month was the hottest week on record for the planet. It said in a statement: “The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data.”

Last summer's heatwaves may have contributed to 60,000 deaths in Europe, according to a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.

Europe experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, marked by an onslaught of scorching heatwaves, devastating droughts and raging forest fires.