For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Large parts of the UK have been battered by heavy rain this week, with the Met Office forecast showing continued unsettled weather for a few days before it gets better.

The latest forecast shows disruptive and unsettled weather is set to continue this week. Longer sunny spells, however, will bring respite in some areas.

Central and southeast England can expect a fine start on Wednesday with some sunshine, the forecaster said.

But for the rest of the country, there will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers. These showers may be heavy and accompanied by thunder in some areas.

As the day progresses, a scattering of showers will persist in the northern and western regions during the evening and overnight.

In contrast, the southern and eastern parts of the country will become generally dry, with some clear spells. However, the breeze will make it feel cool, particularly in the south.

Looking ahead on Thursday, the weather will continue to feature a combination of sunshine and showers. Compared to Wednesday, the showers will be less frequent and lighter in most areas. However, there is still a chance of locally thundery showers in Scotland. The breeze will also ease, resulting in a slightly warmer feel.

The UK has been lashed by heavy rain since last weekend, with showers prompting yellow weather warnings and causing flash floods in several parts.

Cars were seen stranded on waterlogged roads. Many motorists had to abandon their cars in water-filled roads, while some others were rescued due to deep water in parts of the country.

Water flooded the floor of the Parliament’s Portcullis House on Tuesday after its glass roof broke, filling water on the floor of the building’s atrium.

Portcullis House: Parliament building flooded after glass roof breaks (Anne Alexander)

The Met Office forecast showed Britons are set to get some respite from the thunderstorms as the weekend approaches.

Wet and windy conditions are expected to sweep across most parts of the country on Friday, the forecaster said. Rain will continue to affect northern regions over the weekend, while other areas will see brighter spells, but some with heavy showers.

However, with the start of the next week, the persistent rain in the northeast will begin gradually easing, the long-range forecast showed.

The showers will generally be less intense or heavy compared to recent days, although some heavier showers and thunderstorms are still possible, mainly in the north, the forecaster said.