For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has warned UK residents to brace themselves for snow and plunging temperatures this week.

Forecasters have explained that a major change in climate is underway, as Arctic air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and freezing temperatures for many.

Experts believe the sudden drop in temperature is being caused by sudden stratospheric warming and could bring about similar freezing conditions to the Beast from the East in 2018.

Warnings for snow and ice have been issued across northeastern parts of the UK as well as some Northern Ireland and southern and central areas of England and Wales.

Further warnings are likely to be issued throughout the week.

Up to 30cm of snow is expected to fall in isolated spots across Scotland and more than 20cm of snow could build up over high ground. Patchy snow of 1 to 2cm is forecast for much of Wales and parts of central, southern and eastern England.

Icy roads will be an additional hazard throughout the week, with sub-zero temperatures creating difficult conditions and bringing severe disruptions.

The mercury could drop as low as -15C overnight on Tuesday in some sheltered Scottish Glens, especially where there’s fresh snow cover.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England which is likely to be reviewed in the coming days.

During Tuesday night and early Wednesday - the south of England is at a much greater risk of snowfall as mild air moves in from the southwest and clashes with cold air.

The risk of snow gradually spreads further north towards the latter half of the week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The impactful weather will continue through the second half of the week as mild air meets cold air with further snow, ice, wind and then rain likely later in the week and into the weekend.

“From Wednesday, the focus of further snow is across parts of southern England and south Wales, with snow likely to lower levels for a time, and many may wake up to a couple of centimetres of snow on Wednesday morning.”