UK weather: More showers to lash northern parts after Storm Debi

Downpours are set to continue for the UK this week after Storm Debi turned roads into rivers and sparked chaos once again.

The Met Office forecasts a mixed week ahead for the country with outbreaks of rain in the northern regions and drier conditions elsewhere.

The northern and central areas are expected to experience rather cloudy and cool conditions on Wednesday with rain gradually easing as the day progresses.

In contrast, other parts of the country can anticipate a fine day with sunny spells, although a few scattered showers are possible.

No yellow weather warnings are in place for now, after large parts of southern England were covered under the warning on Tuesday and multiple “danger to life” weather warnings were issued across the country on Monday.

The weather will be blustery, with strong winds impacting some coastal regions.

As the night unfolds, rain in the north is expected to ease, giving way to patchy fog and frost under clear skies.

However, the weather will take a turn in southwest England, where rain and strong winds are forecasted to arrive late in the evening, spreading northeast overnight.

On Thursday, Wales, central and southern England will witness outbreaks of heavy rain, turning showery in the southwest later in the day.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect mainly dry conditions with sunny spells, although the southern regions will experience blustery winds.

Friday is anticipated to be generally dry and bright, with rain fading away. However, the weather is set to turn wet and windy again on Saturday, with some showers lingering into Sunday.

Temperature-wise, the weekend is expected to become milder.

Earlier this week, high winds and rain from Storm Debi were causing road closures and disruption to public transport across Northern Ireland, as the Met Office warned of “danger to life” from flying debris, “fast flowing or deep floodwater”, and large waves in some areas.