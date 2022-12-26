UK set for wet and windy week ahead of New Year after Boxing Day snow warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wet and windy weather will hit the UK in the days before New Year, with the Met Office warning of snow and ice in parts of the country.

The forecaster issued a weather warning from 6pm on Boxing Day until 3pm on Tuesday as wintry showers sweep across northern parts of Scotland and the Scottish Highlands.

The Met Office said there could be some “potentially disruptive weather” which will become more unsettled from Tuesday.

Wintry showers overnight could lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces in the Scottish Highlands and northern England, it said, while travel disruption is expected in northern parts of Scotland.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan warned of “pretty unpleasant conditions” with “some difficult driving conditions at times in the coming week”.

He said: “We will see fairly frequent bands of heavy rain moving across the country. It will often be windy with gales at times and possibly some severe gales around the coastal regions.

“It is windy through the coming week, including New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day. There will be some very windy conditions at times and we will all see some heavy rain but the rain will be particularly heavy in the west.”

He added that those travelling should be aware of “some pretty strong winds” while driving.

Mr Morgan said northern Scotland could see quite a lot of snow on Tuesday, with temperatures of around 1C.

From Wednesday, the weather is looking unsettled with spells of rain spreading across most areas and blustery showers following on Thursday. Further rain and strong winds are expected come Friday.

New Year's Eve is expected to bring showers or longer spells of rain for many parts of the UK, with the potential for some heavy downfalls.

Mild conditions are expected for most of England and Wales, with the south to see 11-12C and 5-8C in the north.