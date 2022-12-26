Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The death toll from a bomb cyclone which has wrought havoc across the United States has risen to at least 50.

Winter Storm Elliott brought temperatures as low as -50F (-45C) across a vast swathe of North America from the Great Lakes near Canada to Arizona and dumped up to six feet of snow in western New York state.

More than one million people were left without power on Christmas Day according to poweroutage.us, while tens of thousands of had travel plans disrupted due to cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

In the city of Buffalo, 27 people died after hurricane-force winds and snow caused whiteout conditions that paralysed emergency response efforts, according to the Associated Press.

Almost every emergency vehicle in Buffalo became stranded on Saturday while some drivers were trapped in their cars for two days.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the situation in Buffalo as like a “war zone” during a news conference on Saturday and implored drivers to respect the city’s driving ban.

“This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long storied history of having battled many battles, many, many major storms,” Gov. Hochul said.

Hurricane-force winds and snow caused whiteout conditions in Buffalo, New York (AP)

Kathy Hochul described the situation in Buffalo as a ‘war zone’ (AP)

Deaths were recorded in at least 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to NBC News.

The National Weather Service warned that a “band of heavy lake effect snow” was producing an additional 2 to 3 inches of hourly snowfall in a Monday morning bulletin.

“The life-threatening cold temperatures and in combination with dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers,” the National Weather Service warns.

The “lake effect” is caused when freezing air passes over warmer lake water, creating intense snowfall.

Buffalo Niagra International Airport had recorded 43 inches (109 cms) of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Police in Buffalo said there had been two “isolated” instances of looting during the storm, according to the AP.

Winter Storm Elliott brought record low temperatures to many places including Bozeman, Montana, which reached a bone-chilling -43F.

An estimated 60 per cent of the US population was under some form of weather warning on Christmas Day, according to the AP.

The freezing temperatures were likely to linger for several days across the eastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.

The western US will experience a “more active, stormy pattern” with the potential to bring flashy flooding and strong winds in parts of California and Washington state.

More than 8,305 flights were cancelled in the US over the Christmas weekend, according to Flightaware.com.

That figure peaked at 3,488 flights cancelled on Saturday alone, leaving thousands stranded at airports on Christmas Eve.