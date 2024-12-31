New Year’s celebrated across world but UK events cancelled due to bad weather: live

✕ Close Foggy weather continues to disrupt flights in UK

New Year’s is being celebrated across world – but events in the UK have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Rail services across the country are being hampered by heavy rain, snowstorms, 70 mph gales and even landslides ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Millions of revellers fear a New Year’s Eve washout as storms heading south look set to wreak havoc across the United Kingdom.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have already been cancelled as warnings are issued for nearly every part of the country.

Rising river levels have led to closures of the Dalguise viaduct lines as the Highland Main Line remains closed in Kingussie.

A Network Rail Scotland spokesman said they were dealing with 15 flooding incidents on the Far North Line and a landslip near Brora.

Do not travel warnings have been issued with rivers feared to burst their banks in other areas of Scotland before storms sweep southward over New Year’s Eve.

Three days of warnings are in place with heavy rain turning to blusters of snow showers on Wednesday which will continue through the night in Scotland.

London’s City Hall has said it is “closely monitoring” the weather with thousands expected to flock to Big Ben for the capital’s fireworks display despite the 41mph gusts expected.