Is my school closed today? Latest updates as snow hits UK

More than 100 schools have been forced to close as snow and ice hit large parts of the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures.

Amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

As of midday on Thursday, snow had begun to blanket parts of the UK, with the worst yet to come as the Met Office forces up to 25cm in the afternoon.

Follow our latest weather updates here

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that overnight temperatures had reached a low of -18.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Plymouth temperatures were at a high of 11.9C.

In Orkney, 12cm of snow has already been recorded this morning, while the UK’s forecaster has warned: “The worst of the snow will be later on today.”

A person clears snow in front of the Opera House in Buxton, Peak District. (PA)

Here’s how to find out which schools have been impacted:

Wales

Flintshire

All 88 schools have closed in Flintshire for Thursday, as the north Wales county braces itself for snow and ice. This includes 72 primary schools and 11 secondary schools, with a note on the website reading: “A decision has been made to close all Flintshire schools on Thursday 8 February 2024. As such, all school transport will not operate tomorrow.”

Read the full list of school closures here

Powys

Powys County Council announced six school closures ahead of Thursday, which included Welshpool High School and Ysgol Bro Cynllaith. A seventh school, Radnor Valley C.P. School has been closed due to a utilities failure.

Read the full list here

A person walks a dog through Pavilion Gardens in the Peak District (PA)

Wrexham

Two schools announced that they would be closing in Wrexham, with reasons given including insufficient staff cover and complications as a result to current road conditions.

North Wales is currently under an amber weather warning, with 20-25cm of snow predicted to fall in some areas.

Read about the latest school closures here

England

Bradford

There are currently 24 school closures in Bradford, which include Beckfoot Thornton, Carrwood Primary School and Keelham Primary School. School authorities have listed the expected heavy snowfall this afternoon as the main reason, which could impact transportation.

Find the full list of school closures here

Cumbria

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across Cumbria this afternoon, with roads and railways likely to be affected by the Artic blast.

Children sledding in the snow on Thursday morning (PA)

Two schools have closed as a result, with heating issues listed as the problem behind the closures at Kirkland Church of England Academy and Roose School.

For more details, click here

Derbyshire

A number of schools have closed in Derbyshire due to the amber weather warning and staff being unable to commute safely. They include Flagg Nursery School, Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School and Longstone Primary School.

Several said they would be emailing work to their pupils or would be conducting classes remotely while the bad weather continues throughout the day.

Read the council’s latest advice here.

Snow in Worrall in South Yorkshire (PA)

Kirklees

Due to the bad weather, 14 schools have closed in the Kirklees area, which include Engage Academy and Moor End Secondary School.

Read the full list here.

Staffordshire

Only one school in Staffordshire has closed to pupils for the day, with St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School citing their concern for the safety of staff and children.

“Due to the amber warning for more snow throughout the day we are concerned about the safety of staff and children travelling to and from the school so will be closed today.”

You can check if there are any further closures here.