The UK will finally enjoy summer heat this week with temperatures reaching 28C in parts if the country.

It marks a dramatic turnaround to this weekend, when Storm Antoni brought heavy downpours, flooding and 78mph winds to much of Britain.

The Met Office forecast is that by Wednesday, temperatures may reach highs of 25C and then rise again to 28C by Thursday.

(Getty Images)

This would be the first time the UK will have seen highs of 25C or above since July 8, with August getting off to a miserable start for many.

But meteorologist Simon Partridge warns the warm weather will be short-lived as rain is expected to return by Friday.

"By Thursday, we will probably reach 27C-28C in southeast England,” he told the Independent. “Wednesday to Thursday will be when we get an area of high pressure for a change and winds coming in from the south.

"It won't be all sunshine as there will be sunny spells but a fair bit of cloud, particularly towards the north and the west.

"But by Friday a band of rain will move in across the UK and we will be back to where we are today.

"By Saturday we will be back to showers and temperatures to around if not a little bit below average."

The temperatures could rise up to 28C in parts of the UK b y Thursday, the Met Office said (Met Office)

However, Mr Partridge added that this month may be more settled for the rest of August with calmer winds.

The forecast comes in the aftermath of Storm Antoni, which saw a month’s worth of rain fall in less than a day on Saturday.

Huge areas of the country were issued yellow storm warnings with torrential rain flooding parts of Whitby, North Yorkshire.

A number of events including the annual Dorset jazz festival and the two-day festival LooseFest in Newcastle's Town Moor were cancelled as a result.

Coastal areas were battered by high winds across much of the UK (AFP via Getty Images)

Overnight the conditions settled and they will continue to ease throughout the rest of the week.

Looking to Monday, it will be largely dry on Monday with sunny spells. Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with some patches of rain.

But for those in the west and southwestern areas of the country, conditions are expected to be cloudier and wet later this week.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the rest of the period, with high pressure to the east of the UK bringing dry weather to the southeast.

"However, a low-pressure system in the northwest is likely to bring wet and rainy conditions to the northwest areas.

"Perhaps periods of low clouds and misty conditions at times for the south.

"Winds are likely to be light for most, stronger in the north. Temperatures will mostly be warmer than average."