Storm Antoni hits UK with 78mph winds and heavy rain

Strong winds lashed the UK as nearly half a month’s worth of rain fell in some places on Saturday as Storm Antoni hit the country.

A danger to life alert was issued as the weather service advised safety precautions due to the possibility of falling trees, riptides, and inadequate building structures.

The Met Office issued an amber warning, with the potential for damaging gusts of wind, covering Wales and southwest England.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for “unseasonably windy weather” was in place for southern parts of the UK and a yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for southeast England and East Anglia.

Brighton as Storm Antoni brings rain and high winds (AFP)

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said gusts of 78mph (125km/h) were measured in Berry Head, in Tor Bay, and 43mm of rain fell in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, or almost half of the average rainfall in August.

Flooding in North Yorkshire led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes in Loftus and Carlin How.

Eight people were also evacuated from their homes in Clontarf, Dublin, after spot flooding caused by heavy rainfall overnight, the Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

A person attempts to surf next to the Palace Pier in Brighton (AFP)

Rail services were also disrupted, Mr Partrigde added, noting that Great Western Railway had warned passengers not to travel between Exeter and Penzance due to the number of trees which had fallen on the track.

A number of roads had also been blocked in Devon and Cornwall.

“The rain is still ongoing at the moment, there’s still a fair bit of thunder and rain, particularly across northern England and East Anglia,” he added.

Waves crash against Dorset shore as danger to life warning issued (PA)

The storm also forced the cancellation of outdoor events, including a music festival in Newcastle as well as the annual Dorset jazz festival Stompin’ On The Quomps.

Around 60,000 people were scheduled to attend LooseFest in Newcastle, where over 80 artists – including Craig David, Patrick Topping, Sean Paul and Example – were set to perform.

However, the festival was called off just before gates opened as a result of safety fears.

Revellers brave the heavy rain and strong winds during Brighton & Hove Pride 2023 (Getty)

Explaining the “heartbreaking” decision, director of LooseFest Brian Austin said: “It was an extremely difficult decision, but the safety of every single person, from the festivalgoers to the artists, crew and everyone on site was paramount.”

Eliot Walker, organiser of Stompin’ On The Quomps, said he was “disappointed” he had to postpone this year’s event, which 10,000 people were expected to attend, due to Storm Antoni.

The free festival in Christchurch Quay was forced to cancel its activities for the first time in its 30-year history.

However, attendees of the Brighton and Hove Pride parade refused to let the weather play spoil sport, as the event went ahead as planned on Saturday.

Waves crash over the breakwater by Newhaven Lighthouse, East Sussex (AFP)

Brighton Pride’s managing director Paul Kemp said: “We’ve encouraged people to wear ponchos so it might be a little bit Glastonbury.”

The annual celebration is the city’s largest single event, expected to boost the economy by more than £20m over the weekend.

Despite a washed-out Saturday, Britons can still salvage part of their weekend.

“The storm is going to clear through this evening, it will pretty much all be gone by midnight,” Mr Partridge said, adding that Sunday is expected to be a drier, brighter day.

Better weather conditions could on the way for the middle and end of August, the forecaster added.

Additional reporting by PA