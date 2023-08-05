Brighton Pride celebrations in full swing despite Storm Antoni winds

Brighton Pride celebrations went ahead on Saturday, 5 August, despite wet weather from Storm Antoni and travel chaos.

Wind speeds of up to 40mph battered the coast as Storm Antoni clashed with the parade.

Travel to Pride was disrupted with trains to and from the city cancelled due to an overtime ban making it unsafe for passengers to travel.

Footage shows the parade in full swing through the city as crowds dressed for the rain watch on.

Today's celebrations were expected to draw 300,000 people to Brighton's streets.