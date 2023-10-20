Storm Babet – live: Woman’s body pulled from river as rare red weather warning in force in Scotland
Power cuts and travel disruption in UK expected as Storm Babet unleashes torrential rain
Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK
A woman’s body has been recovered from a river in Angus, after the 57-year-old was swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk earlier today.
Officers were called to reports that a person had entered the water at 1pm, with her body retrieved at around 4pm.
A rare red weather warning is in place across the area, with Police Scotland confirming there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
While urging people to stay at home and avoid travel, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “Storm Babet is still in its early stages and the worst impacts are yet to come.
An entire town has been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Babet batters Scotland with landslides and a potentially record amount of rain.
Residents of Brechin in Angus have been ordered to leave, while around 10,000 homes in Scotland have lost power due to the storm.
In Ireland, the army was deployed after Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding.
Have you been affected by Storm Babet? We want to hear from you. Write to maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.uk.
Red alert for parts of Scotland continues to be in place
The rare red alert in Scotland for wind and rain covers an area from southern Aberdeenshire and Angus to the outskirts of Dundee and Perth. The warning continues to be in place till noon today.
What should you expect under a red warning?
- Danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater
- Extensive flooding to homes and businesses
- Collapsed or damaged buildings or structures
- Road closures and bus and train service delays and cancellations
- Dangerous driving conditions because of spray and flooded roads
- Loss of power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service
- Communities completely cut off, perhaps for several days.
Yellow warning for southeast England
A yellow weather warning for rain came into effect across southeastern parts of England at 10pm yesterday as heavy showers began spreading down south.
The warning continues to remain in place until 9am today.
More than 11cm of rain has fallen in some places in Scotland
The Met Office has posted the highest rainfall totals for Thursday, with some areas seeing more than 10cm of rain.
Waterside Perth saw 11.2cm of rain while further north Invermark had a 10.7cm deluge.
Police recovers body of woman swept away in Scotland
Police have recovered the body of the woman from a river in Angus after heavy rains and winds swept her away amid red weather alert in force.
The identity of the woman was not revealed but the police said she was 57 years old.
“Around 1.45pm on Thursday October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.
“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river."
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Woman dies in Storm Babet with hundreds of homes evacuated
A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.
First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm on Thursday.
Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.
Efforts were made to convince all residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door.
Inside the Scottish town evacuated as Storm Babet threatens record rainfall
Hundreds of Scots have been told to evacuate their homes amid warnings Storm Babet could pose a “danger to life”.
Residents of 335 homes in Brechin, Scotland, were asked to leave for “their own safety” during Storm Babet, which is battering parts of the UK on Thursday.
The storm, which hit Ireland after sweeping in from the Atlantic, is expected to bring 70mph gusts and over a month’s worth of rain to some regions of the UK.
Hundreds of homes in Brechin ordered to leave for ‘own safety’ during Storm Babet
Storm Babet in pictures as town evacuated and roads collapse during red warning downpours
Storm Babet is wreaking havoc in the north of the UK, with hundreds of homes flooded or evacuated and two more days of torrential rain to come.
Red, amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for large parts of the country with heavy downpours set to move south on Friday and into the weekend.
The Irish army has been deployed in parts of Cork, Ireland, while the extreme weather could bring up to 220mm of rain in some areas of eastern Scotland, close to the highest ever recorded in a 24-hour period.
Rare red weather warning issued as Met Office alerts for heavy downpours cover much of the UK
‘Major clean-up operation’ expected over the weekend
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has warned that the worst impacts of Storm Babet are yet to come and the government expects to lauch a “major clean-up operation” over the weekend.
The Scottish government’s resilience room met this evening - before the worst of the storm is expected to hit.
Ms Robson said weather conditions are set to “deteriorate seriously overnight” and the government was co-ordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe.
People in red warning areas are urged not to travel unless they are advised to relocate to a rest centre.
She said: “We are working with partners across the country, including emergency services, the voluntary sector and energy companies, to make sure that we mitigate disruption as much as possible.
“However, we are clear that there will be considerable disruption and we expect to launch a major clean-up operation as we move into the weekend.”
Flood warning expanded into Aberdeenshire
Severe flood warnings were expanded for the River Esk in Scotland, including into Aberdeenshire.
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) added the villages of Logie Mill and Craigo to places at risk of flooding in Angus, as well as Brechin and nearby Finavon and Tannadice.
The village of Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, was put on high alert.
Disruption to electricity and power expected to continue overnight
Andy Smith, operations director at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks distribution, said: “Storm Babet has tracked as expected so far, with wind gusts in excess of 70mph across the north-east and Angus, and we anticipate further network impact overnight and into tomorrow.
“Our teams have made significant progress across today and we have 10 times our usual operational capacity to respond to any issues as they occur.
“We apologise to all those affected by any power outages, and I want to reassure our customers we’re doing everything we can to restore power as quickly as possible.
“We encourage anyone who may need additional support to contact our dedicated teams on the 24-hour power cut helpline on 105.”
