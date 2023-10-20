✕ Close Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK

A woman’s body has been recovered from a river in Angus, after the 57-year-old was swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk earlier today.

Officers were called to reports that a person had entered the water at 1pm, with her body retrieved at around 4pm.

A rare red weather warning is in place across the area, with Police Scotland confirming there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

While urging people to stay at home and avoid travel, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “Storm Babet is still in its early stages and the worst impacts are yet to come.

An entire town has been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Babet batters Scotland with landslides and a potentially record amount of rain.

Residents of Brechin in Angus have been ordered to leave, while around 10,000 homes in Scotland have lost power due to the storm.

In Ireland, the army was deployed after Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding.

