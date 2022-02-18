Watch live videos as Storm Eunice pummels South West England with gale force winds
Livestream below shows huge waves crash into harbour wall as gale force winds smash coast
Related video:
Swathes of the UK are being pummelled by strong winds this morning as Storm Eunice hits, with people being urged to stay home during the extreme weather.
The Met Office has issued red and yellow warnings for wind large chunks of the UK, with gales up to 100mph and "danger to life" conditions in the worst affected areas.
South West England is covered by a red warning, with residents there told to expect "flying debris...damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down".
Travel chaos is also very likely, with road, rail and ferry services affected. The warning is in place from 7am and will remain until 3pm.
Lyme Regis Harbour, near Exeter in East Devon, is covered by the alert and live footage from the scene shows high winds and choppy sea.
A live weather webcam in the area shows large waves crashing against a sea wall.
People can be seen walking on the beach nearby and along the harbour despite warnings from forecasters to stay home.
Train operators across the country are urging passengers to avoid travelling on Friday as emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.
This is to make it easier for train drivers to brake if they spot objects on the track or damage to overhead wires caused by strong winds.
No trains will operate in Wales for the entire day.
That means Great Western Railway services from London Paddington are terminating at Bristol Parkway instead of continuing to Swansea.
Among the firms advising customers not to travel on Friday include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern, London North Eastern Railway, Southern and Thameslink.
Network Rail staff worked to reopen lines hit by Storm Dudley earlier this week.
Roads are also expected to be treacherous on Friday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies