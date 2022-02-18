Watch live videos as Storm Eunice pummels South West England with gale force winds

Swathes of the UK are being pummelled by strong winds this morning as Storm Eunice hits, with people being urged to stay home during the extreme weather.

The Met Office has issued red and yellow warnings for wind large chunks of the UK, with gales up to 100mph and "danger to life" conditions in the worst affected areas.

Waves crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis, Dorset (PA)

South West England is covered by a red warning, with residents there told to expect "flying debris...damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down".

Travel chaos is also very likely, with road, rail and ferry services affected. The warning is in place from 7am and will remain until 3pm.

Large waves spray building on harbour (PA)

Lyme Regis Harbour, near Exeter in East Devon, is covered by the alert and live footage from the scene shows high winds and choppy sea.

A live weather webcam in the area shows large waves crashing against a sea wall.

People can be seen walking on the beach nearby and along the harbour despite warnings from forecasters to stay home.

Train operators across the country are urging passengers to avoid travelling on Friday as emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.

A weatherwatcher take photographs of waves as they crash against the Cobb in Lyme Regis (PA)

This is to make it easier for train drivers to brake if they spot objects on the track or damage to overhead wires caused by strong winds.

No trains will operate in Wales for the entire day.

That means Great Western Railway services from London Paddington are terminating at Bristol Parkway instead of continuing to Swansea.

Among the firms advising customers not to travel on Friday include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern, London North Eastern Railway, Southern and Thameslink.

Network Rail staff worked to reopen lines hit by Storm Dudley earlier this week.

Roads are also expected to be treacherous on Friday.