Storm Otto: Thousands without power after 80mph winds and heavy rains hit UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of households are still without power after Storm Otto battered Scotland and England with 80mph gales.

About 2,000 homes in Aberdeenshire had still not been reconnected to the grid on Saturday morning.

Gusts of up to 83 mph were recorded in the area, while wind speed hit 70mph across much of Yorkshire and Northumberland. Trains and flights were cancelled and roads blocked by overturned lorries in northern England.

Food vans were also sent to some of the worst-hit areas where homes were still cut off from electricity following the weather chaos on Friday.

But the Met Office said the storm - which left more than 60,000 homes without power - had “well and truly cleared” and moved onto the continent, affecting Scandinavia.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to around 41,000 homes since the storm struck and hopes to reconnect those still without power by the end of today.

In England, Northern Powergrid said about 21,000 customers lost power, with one person still affected by 8.30am on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic effort by our teams to restore power to 21,595 customers as a result of the storm, across what was a challenging day.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for central parts of Scotland until 9am on Saturday but milder conditions are expected over the weekend.

On Friday morning, a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell on a street in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Endcliffe Vale Road at 8.50am.

A spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition. A property nearby was also damaged and structural engineers are at the scene.”

More than 40,000 properties were left without power in Scotland following Storm Otto (PA Wire)

A tree toppled on to a Porsche on Granby Road in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.

Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work, telling the PA news agency: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.

“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”

On Friday evening, the mercury plunged to -3.1C (26.42F) in Altnaharra in the Highlands but did not fall below 11C (51.8F) in London’s St James’s Park. The wettest spot was Spadeadam, Cumbria, where 18.8mm of rain fell.

The scene on Endcliffe Vale Road, Sheffield, where a man in his 50s was injured after a tree fell (PA)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said Saturday would remain “breezy” in some places, particularly along the west coast, but nothing “on the scale that we have had”.

Temperatures are expected to reach 14C (57.2F) to 16C (60.8F) in Herefordshire on Saturday and sunny spells are expected in southern England.

A fallen tree flattened a Porsche in Harrogate (PA)

Mr Snell said: “For many of us, for the time of year, it is not a bad February day.

“Tomorrow across England and Wales it is going to be a fairly decent day if you like bright and mild weather, with a lot of sunshine.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are a bit cloudier, wetter and windier, with a risk of gales but not on the scale we saw with Otto.

A damaged roof of Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland, as a result of storm Otto (PA)

“On Sunday temperatures will be fairly mild and will reach 14-15C in southern and western England.

“Next week it is set to turn a good deal colder.”

The storm, the first to be named this winter, was labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

It is the first named storm to directly affect the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm to be named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services, this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.