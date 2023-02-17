Storm Otto wrecks Scottish woman’s garden

Storm Otto caused havoc in a Scottish woman’s garden, with strong winds knocking over garden furniture and smashing a glass table.

More than 40,000 homes were left without power in Scotland after the storm swept across northern part of the UK, with properties expected to be cut off into the weekend, on Friday (17 February).

Wind gusts of 75-80mph were recorded across parts of northern Scotland on Friday, while the storm brought chaos to travel with cancellations to trains and flights.

